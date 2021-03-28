Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 185,030 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,030 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $306.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of -365.26 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.26. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.38 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total transaction of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,982,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,562,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

