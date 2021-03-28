Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 188,651 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188,651 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voya Financial by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after acquiring an additional 210,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Voya Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 155,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Voya Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 500,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Voya Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

