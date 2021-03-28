Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 635,661 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,661 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.71% of Gossamer Bio worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after acquiring an additional 254,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

GOSS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

