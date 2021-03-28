Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $4.91 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

