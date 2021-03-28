Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.07% of Midwest as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at $3,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at $2,973,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Midwest during the fourth quarter worth $2,845,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Midwest alerts:

MDWT opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14. Midwest Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDWT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.