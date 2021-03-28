Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stake in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,844 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.81% of Jaws Acquisition worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JWS opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

