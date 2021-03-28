Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,889.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,156.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,172.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

