Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Up 152.4% in March

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DNB Markets downgraded Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

