AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 968. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $62.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.66. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $138.34.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $404.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

