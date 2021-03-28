AMEPAY Price Tops $0.0675 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $16.89 million and $634,713.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One AMEPAY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00227951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.75 or 0.00955125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030126 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens.

AMEPAY Token Trading

