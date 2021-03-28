American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,001,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403,285 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.54% of American Campus Communities worth $385,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

