American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. 1,428,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,124. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

