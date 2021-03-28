American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Down 65.4% in March

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHOTF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.76.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.