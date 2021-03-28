American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,612 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of H&R Block worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.