American International Group Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 86,873 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,321.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $107.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

