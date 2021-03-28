American International Group Inc. Sells 9,001 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.24 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.53.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
