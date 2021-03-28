American International Group Inc. Sells 9,001 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $43.24 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

