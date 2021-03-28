American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 0.15% of American Water Works worth $41,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Mirova US LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 440,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,285. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

