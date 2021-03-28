AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of AmerisourceBergen worth $68,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after buying an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after buying an additional 289,928 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average is $102.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,141 shares of company stock worth $6,848,609 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

