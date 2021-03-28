Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ AMST traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,451. Amesite has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08.

Get Amesite alerts:

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Amesite in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $91,692.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,904,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.