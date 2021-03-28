AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,018 shares of company stock worth $1,341,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $127.32 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

