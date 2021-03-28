AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $37.00 on Friday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

