Ampleforth Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $188.54 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001433 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.50 or 0.00621017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00065634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024232 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 362,666,673 coins and its circulating supply is 235,115,088 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

