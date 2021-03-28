Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ingersoll Rand worth $46,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,007,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,082,000 after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after acquiring an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,547,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 642,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 232,890 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

