Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $34.95 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $34,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $189.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.27 and a 12-month high of $195.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.35.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

