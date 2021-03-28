Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $45.45 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $45,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC opened at $218.43 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $266.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

