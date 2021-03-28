Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $35,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $232.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $236.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

