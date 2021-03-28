Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,170 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Healthpeak Properties worth $44,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

