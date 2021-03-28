Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Avery Dennison worth $47,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $83,811,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 457,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,986,000 after acquiring an additional 95,386 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $183.64 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $186.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.43.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.