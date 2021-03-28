Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,844 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Marriott International worth $46,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $69,337,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,523,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Marriott International by 834.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 309,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Marriott International by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,787,685 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

