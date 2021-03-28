Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,582 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $35,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.43 and a 12-month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

