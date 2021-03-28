Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). ChromaDex also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 1,131,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,449. The stock has a market cap of $601.99 million, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.