Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $636.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post sales of $636.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $593.54 million and the highest is $650.50 million. Envista posted sales of $547.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,087 shares of company stock worth $6,149,951. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,916,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares during the period.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.62 and a beta of 2.00. Envista has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

