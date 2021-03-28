Analysts Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. ERYTECH Pharma reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

ERYP stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 6,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,168. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

