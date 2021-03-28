Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. Landec reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.82. 110,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $224,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Landec by 462.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Landec in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

