Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 1,439,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,885,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

