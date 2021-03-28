Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Vericel posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vericel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,325,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. Vericel has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,164,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

