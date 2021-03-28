Analysts Offer Predictions for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FREQ. B. Riley decreased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,011,625.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,715. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

