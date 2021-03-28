Analyzing National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) & STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of STORE Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of National Retail Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of STORE Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

National Retail Properties has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STORE Capital has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Retail Properties and STORE Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties $670.49 million 11.62 $299.18 million $2.76 16.08 STORE Capital $665.71 million 13.51 $284.98 million $1.99 16.95

National Retail Properties has higher revenue and earnings than STORE Capital. National Retail Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STORE Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Retail Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. STORE Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. National Retail Properties pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STORE Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Retail Properties has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and STORE Capital has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. National Retail Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for National Retail Properties and STORE Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties 0 4 2 0 2.33 STORE Capital 0 6 5 0 2.45

National Retail Properties presently has a consensus target price of $41.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.76%. STORE Capital has a consensus target price of $30.17, indicating a potential downside of 10.59%. Given National Retail Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe National Retail Properties is more favorable than STORE Capital.

Profitability

This table compares National Retail Properties and STORE Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties 35.97% 6.09% 3.18% STORE Capital 31.33% 4.76% 2.53%

Summary

National Retail Properties beats STORE Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J. Zieg, and Michael T. Bennett on May 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

