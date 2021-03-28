Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report $127.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Anaplan posted sales of $103.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $553.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.50 million to $554.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $693.97 million, with estimates ranging from $683.70 million to $712.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Anaplan stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 4,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $286,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,502 shares of company stock worth $16,898,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 102.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.