Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Anaplan worth $172,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,502 shares of company stock worth $16,898,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

