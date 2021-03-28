ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by Parian Global Management LP

Parian Global Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,987 shares during the quarter. ANGI Homeservices makes up 1.7% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP owned about 0.10% of ANGI Homeservices worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth about $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,782 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 704,106 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,136,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,563. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,382.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

