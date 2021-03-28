AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Short Interest Down 65.4% in March

AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the February 28th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,843,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOAN remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. 3,347,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,581,963. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. AngioSoma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

