Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 66.3% in March

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.46%.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

