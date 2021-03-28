Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Down 62.4% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,791,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. 164,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

