Anoncoin Trading Up 8% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $200,704.44 and approximately $302.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

