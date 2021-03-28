AntiMatter 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.90 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00008059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and $5.90 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00057199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00220793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.36 or 0.00890650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00050867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00078041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028625 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars.

