Anyswap Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $2.88 or 0.00005186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $53.72 million and approximately $745,203.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00058880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00227428 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $538.55 or 0.00969039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00079550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00029547 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Anyswap Token Trading

