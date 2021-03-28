APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 239.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787,565 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 1.49% of APi Group worth $45,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,353,000 after acquiring an additional 501,553 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,159,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,068. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. APi Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

