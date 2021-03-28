API3 (API3) Price Tops $6.18 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.18 or 0.00011154 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $85.56 million and $17.99 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00059080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00232472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.93 or 0.00949426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00079864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030223 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

Buying and Selling API3

