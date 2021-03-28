APIX (APIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.27 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00611740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024247 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

